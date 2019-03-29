WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 28, 2019

_____

554 FPUS56 KOTX 291003

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

303 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

WAZ031-292315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

303 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-292315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

303 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ037-038-292315-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

303 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-292315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

303 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 50s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

$$

WAZ042-292315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

303 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the evening, then mostly clear

overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow showers. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ043-292315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

303 AM PDT Fri Mar 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

_____

