WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

662 FPUS56 KOTX 240554

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

954 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

WAZ031-241230-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

954 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 17 to

22. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to

21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to

24.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ034-035-241230-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

954 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Patchy

drifting snow in the morning. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 14 to 20. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow...mainly in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow...mainly in the evening. Lows 14 to 17. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 22.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ037-038-241230-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

954 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 10 to 16.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 13.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 13.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 13 to 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 21. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ041-241230-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

954 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Patchy fog. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

16 to 21. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 14 to 19.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow mainly in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening

then a slight chance overnight. Lows 13 to 17.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 15 to 19. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 22. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ042-241230-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

954 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with 80 percent chance of snow,

mainly south of Lake Chelan. Patchy fog. Lows 12 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 80 percent chance of snow, mainly

south of Lake Chelan. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 17.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 6 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 11 to 19. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows 15 to 23. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ043-241230-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

954 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Patchy fog.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 15 to

23.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows 16 to 23.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows 16 to 22.

WAZ044-241230-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

954 PM PST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 16 to 18. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

overnight. Lows 13 to 16.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of afternoon snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening

then a slight chance overnight. Lows 11 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

