WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. In the

mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then rain or

snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level

5000 feet overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level

4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to

3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the lower 30s. Gusts up to

30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches on the

Waterville Plateau. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow

level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of

1 to 4 inches valleys and 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or

snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 5

inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wind gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

20s. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

