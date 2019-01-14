WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

249 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

WAZ031-150130-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

249 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

WAZ034-035-150130-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

249 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow and a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

WAZ037-038-150130-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

249 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 17 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ041-150130-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

249 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

WAZ042-150130-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

249 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

14 to 24. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 26. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ043-150130-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

249 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in the

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ044-150130-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

249 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

