Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

WAZ037-140130-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

19 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

WAZ031-140130-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ034-140130-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy

fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40.

WAZ035-140130-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Areas of

dense freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ038-140130-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

19 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

WAZ041-044-140130-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ042-140130-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows 18 to 26.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. East wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

WAZ043-140130-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

239 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Widespread

dense freezing fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog and patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of freezing fog and patchy fog.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

