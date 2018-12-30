WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

WAZ031-301215-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the

lower 30s. Very windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph, except west 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around

60 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 18 to 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,

northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 15 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

$$

WAZ032-301215-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ033-301215-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 22. Light wind.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Lows 18 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ034-301215-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light wind.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ035-301215-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs around 40. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 22. Light wind.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ036-301215-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around 30. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 18 to

21. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20. Light wind.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ037-301215-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the mountains, gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 14 to 18. North

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 13 to 18.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 14 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ038-301215-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph in

the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest wind 20 to

35 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph

in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 14 to

19. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 15 to 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

17 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-301215-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 21. Gusts up to 20 mph

overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ042-301215-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 20. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 20. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ043-301215-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1145 PM PST Sat Dec 29 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 21. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 24.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

$$

