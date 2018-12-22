WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

_____

485 FPUS56 KOTX 221810

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1010 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

WAZ031-230015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1010 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph in the mountains. In the

mountains, gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ035-230015-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1010 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then rain or snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches mainly north of

Interstate 90. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

$$

WAZ034-230015-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1010 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-230015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1010 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in

the mountains.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

$$

WAZ042-230015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1010 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Lows in the 20s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the

20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in

the 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ043-230015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1010 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-230015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1010 AM PST Sat Dec 22 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM PST SUNDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

showers. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather