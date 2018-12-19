WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1218 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1218 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and mountain snow

showers likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the morning. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph,

except south 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Colder. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1218 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1218 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. In the mountains, snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. In the mountains, southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph, except southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1218 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1218 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 2 to

4 inches in the mountains. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

20s. Windy. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1218 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1218 AM PST Wed Dec 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

