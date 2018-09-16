WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

602 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

602 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

602 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

602 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

602 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

602 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers

overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

High mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain

snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

602 PM PDT Sat Sep 15 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s.

