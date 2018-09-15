WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

926 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

926 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

926 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

926 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

926 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

926 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the

evening, then isolated rain showers overnight. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous rain and

high mountain snow showers overnight. Little or no high mountain

snow accumulation. Lows in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Snow level

6500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

926 PM PDT Fri Sep 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the

evening, then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

