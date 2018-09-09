WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

566 FPUS56 KOTX 090933

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

WAZ031-100015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-100015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-100015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-100015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

smoke. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ042-100015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Patchy

smoke in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ043-100015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

233 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of smoke in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy smoke. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy smoke.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

_____

