WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

608 FPUS56 KOTX 040923

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

WAZ031-050015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

WAZ034-035-050015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ038-050015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ041-044-050015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ042-050015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ043-050015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

223 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

