WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018

_____

043 FPUS56 KOTX 220948

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

WAZ031-222315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-222315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s

to lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ037-038-222315-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-222315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ042-222315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ043-222315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in

the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

_____

