WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 21, 2018
_____
043 FPUS56 KOTX 220948
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
WAZ031-222315-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s
to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon, Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-222315-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s
to lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ037-038-222315-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
WAZ041-044-222315-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper
80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
WAZ042-222315-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ043-222315-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
248 AM PDT Wed Aug 22 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke. Highs in
the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather