WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 20, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

WAZ031-212315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower

to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-212315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ037-038-212315-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-212315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ042-212315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

213 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ043-212315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PDT Tue Aug 21 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

$$

