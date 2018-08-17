WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018
789 FPUS56 KOTX 171022
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
322 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
WAZ031-172330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
322 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
to upper 80s. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze
and smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke.
Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs
in the 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-172330-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
322 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Haze
and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to
mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
$$
WAZ037-038-172330-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
322 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles and
thunderstorms through midday then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20
percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ041-044-172330-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
322 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Haze and
areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s
to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
$$
WAZ042-172330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
322 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s, Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ043-172330-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
322 AM PDT Fri Aug 17 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Haze and
smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper
50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower 90s. North
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and
smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s
to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke.
Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s.
$$
