WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

256 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

256 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Haze. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

256 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy

smoke. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

256 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

256 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of

smoke. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

256 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

256 PM PDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Highs in

the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

