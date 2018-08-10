WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 10, 2018
_____
800 FPUS56 KOTX 102155
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
WAZ031-111200-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke and Haze. Lows in the 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts
up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and
patchy smoke. Highs in the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ034-035-111200-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke and Haze. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms with little or no rain overnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms with little or no rain in the morning, then sunny
in the afternoon. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. West wind
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
WAZ037-038-111200-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms with little or no rain overnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms with little or no rain in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Smoke in the morning. Haze. Patchy smoke
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ041-044-111200-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. A 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms with little or no rain overnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Smoke
in the morning. Haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid to upper
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke.
Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s.
$$
WAZ042-111200-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms with little or no rain. Smoke and haze. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s, Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, Gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Haze and smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of
smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ043-111200-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
255 PM PDT Fri Aug 10 2018
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms with
little or no rain overnight. Haze and smoke. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms with little or no rain in the morning. Haze and
areas of smoke. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and smoke. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather