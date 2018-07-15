WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

242 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

WAZ031-152330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

242 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

WAZ034-035-152330-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

242 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 101. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 97 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ038-152330-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

242 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

WAZ041-044-152330-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

242 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

WAZ042-152330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

242 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

WAZ043-152330-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

242 AM PDT Sun Jul 15 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

