WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018

447 FPUS56 KOTX 140952

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

WAZ031-142330-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-142330-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Hot, sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs 92 to 100.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ038-142330-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-142330-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ042-142330-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ043-142330-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

252 AM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Breezy. North

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Highs in the 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

