WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1050 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1050 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1050 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1050 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms through early afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1050 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1050 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers at the crest. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15

mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1050 AM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

