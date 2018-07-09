WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
296 FPUS56 KOTX 090945
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
WAZ031-100030-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ034-035-100030-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s
to upper 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
WAZ038-100030-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s to lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
WAZ041-044-100030-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight mainly on the
Waterville Plateau. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
WAZ042-100030-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
$$
WAZ043-100030-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
245 AM PDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
_____
