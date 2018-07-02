WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Published 5:47 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
735 FPUS56 KOTX 020941
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
241 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
WAZ031-030015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
241 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph,
except west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
mountains.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in
the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-030015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
241 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 70s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ038-030015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
241 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with numerous rain showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-030015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
241 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Northwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ042-030015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
241 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered rain and mountain snow
showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain
showers, mountain snow showers and a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the 60s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers
overnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ043-030015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
241 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s
to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
_____
