WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 5:53 pm, Sunday, July 1, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
017 FPUS56 KOTX 012148
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
248 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
WAZ031-021145-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
248 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph, except west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph in the mountains.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ034-035-021145-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
248 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ038-021145-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
248 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind
5 to 15 mph, except northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the mountains.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the
mountains, northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers
overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,
northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 70s
to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
WAZ041-044-021145-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
248 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ042-021145-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
248 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain and high mountain snow showers
overnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
$$
WAZ043-021145-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
248 PM PDT Sun Jul 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming
light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s to upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
