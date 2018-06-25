WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

905 FPUS56 KOTX 251455 AAA

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED

National Weather Service Spokane WA

755 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

WAZ031-252315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

755 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to

30 mph decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-252315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

755 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ038-252315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

755 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light, Gusts up to 30 mph

decreasing to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-252315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

755 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ042-252315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

755 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers near the Cascade crest. Highs in

the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent near the Cascade crest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening near the Cascade crest. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-252315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

755 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest overnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather