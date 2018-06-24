WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

497 FPUS56 KOTX 240917

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

217 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

WAZ031-242315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

217 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-242315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

217 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-242315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

217 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-242315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

217 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ042-242315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

217 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ043-242315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

217 AM PDT Sun Jun 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather