WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

_____

171 FPUS56 KOTX 222139

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

WAZ031-231130-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

morning, becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ034-035-231130-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-231130-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-231130-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ042-231130-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ043-231130-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

239 PM PDT Fri Jun 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather