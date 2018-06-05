WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
Updated 6:53 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 5, 2018
804 FPUS56 KSEW
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.
WAZ558-061100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 53 74 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ559-061100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 48 72 48 69 / 10 10 0 0
WAZ507-061100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 51 72 52 70 / 0 0 0 0
Everett 51 70 52 68 / 0 0 0 10
WAZ509-061100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 49 73 51 71 / 0 0 0 0
Tacoma 46 74 49 72 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ556-061100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South
wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 51 75 53 73 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ555-061100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 50 75 51 72 / 0 0 0 10
Enumclaw 47 73 48 70 / 10 0 0 0
North Bend 49 74 50 71 / 0 0 0 0
WAZ503-061100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 51 69 52 67 / 10 10 0 10
Sumas 51 73 52 71 / 10 10 0 10
WAZ506-061100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 50 64 51 64 / 10 0 0 10
Mount Vernon 50 71 51 70 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ001-061100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 49 67 49 64 / 10 10 0 10
Eastsound 51 68 51 67 / 10 10 0 10
WAZ510-061100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind
around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 52 63 53 64 / 10 0 0 10
Port Townsend 49 63 50 62 / 10 0 0 10
WAZ511-061100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph
or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 74 50 71 / 10 10 0 10
WAZ504-061100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around
10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 46 75 49 72 / 0 0 0 0
Olympia 46 73 48 70 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ512-061100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
WAZ514-061100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light
wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 48 62 49 61 / 20 10 10 10
Sequim 46 63 48 61 / 10 10 10 10
WAZ515-061100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to light
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 61 47 61 / 50 20 10 20
WAZ516-061100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph
in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 49 60 49 59 / 60 20 10 20
WAZ517-061100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near
50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 50 66 50 64 / 20 10 10 10
WAZ513-061100-
Olympics-
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 36 55 43 54 / 20 10 0 10
WAZ567-061100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 38 59 43 56 / 10 10 0 10
WAZ568-061100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 4500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 39 68 41 65 / 0 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 38 62 41 58 / 10 0 0 0
WAZ569-061100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
347 PM PDT Tue Jun 5 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet increasing
to 10500 feet after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
