WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018

171 FPUS56 KOTX 231752

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1052 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

WAZ031-232315-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1052 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in

the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

WAZ034-035-232315-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1052 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WAZ038-232315-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1052 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

WAZ041-044-232315-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1052 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

WAZ042-232315-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

1052 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

WAZ043-232315-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1052 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

