Published 5:57 am, Monday, April 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
251 AM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
251 AM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
morning, then scattered rain showers, snow showers and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or snow
showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
251 AM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning,
then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a tenth of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest
wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph
overnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
251 AM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,
then numerous rain showers, snow showers and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
251 AM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TODAY...Widespread rain and mountain snow showers in the
morning, then numerous rain showers, mountain snow showers and a
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mountain snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4500 feet, lowering to
3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain or
snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
251 AM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning,
then numerous rain or snow showers in the afternoon. No snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
251 AM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TODAY...Widespread rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph, except west 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph in the mountains.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the 50s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
251 AM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TODAY...Scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous
rain or snow showers in the afternoon. No snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest
wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
