WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 12:09 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
_____
790 FPUS56 KOTX 080401 AAA
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho...UPDATED
National Weather Service Spokane WA
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
WAZ031-081130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous rain and mountain snow showers in the
evening, then widespread rain and mountain snow showers
overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level
5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. In the
mountains, west wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
40 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow showers in the morning, then
rain showers likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation
of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow
showers in the evening. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to
15 mph overnight, Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph
overnight. In the mountains, west wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
WAZ034-081130-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers overnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
WAZ035-081130-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,
then numerous rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of
an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in
the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.
Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ037-038-081130-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and mountain
snow showers in the evening, then numerous rain and mountain snow
showers overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow
level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers likely. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
WAZ041-081130-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the
evening, then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
in the evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ042-081130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Numerous rain and mountain snow showers in the
evening, then widespread rain and mountain snow showers
overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow
level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet, rising to 5000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of mountain snow showers
overnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-081130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ044-081130-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
901 PM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening,
then scattered rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
_____
_____
