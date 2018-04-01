WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
Updated 11:43 am, Sunday, April 1, 2018
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
836 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
836 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow showers. Mountain snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph
in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.
Overall total snow accumulation of up to 8 inches above 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
836 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. A
chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
836 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains, west
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
836 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level
2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the 50s.
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
836 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the
mountains, west wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to
15 mph, except west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in
the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph, except northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
upper 20s to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
836 AM PDT Sun Apr 1 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Snow level
2000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Highs in the 50s.
