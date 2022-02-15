WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

955 FPUS56 KSEW 151133

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-160000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 41 48 / 10 20 20

WAZ559-160000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light wind

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 46 38 46 / 10 10 10

WAZ507-160000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 41 46 / 10 20 20

Everett 45 39 45 / 10 20 20

WAZ509-160000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 40 49 / 10 20 10

Tacoma 47 39 48 / 10 20 10

WAZ556-160000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 41 47 / 10 30 30

WAZ555-160000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of rain. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 39 46 / 30 40 50

Enumclaw 44 37 45 / 20 30 30

North Bend 46 38 47 / 30 30 50

WAZ503-160000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 38 46 / 10 20 10

Sumas 45 36 47 / 10 30 20

WAZ506-160000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 40 46 / 10 20 10

Mount Vernon 47 40 48 / 10 20 20

WAZ001-160000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 38 46 / 10 10 10

Eastsound 44 39 44 / 10 10 10

WAZ510-160000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 40 48 / 10 20 20

Port Townsend 46 40 46 / 10 10 20

WAZ511-160000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 36 47 / 0 10 10

WAZ504-160000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 40 49 / 0 20 20

Olympia 49 38 50 / 0 20 10

WAZ512-160000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

WAZ514-160000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 37 47 / 0 10 10

Sequim 46 36 47 / 10 10 10

WAZ515-160000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 38 48 / 0 10 0

WAZ517-160000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 42 50 / 0 20 10

WAZ516-160000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 36 49 / 0 10 0

WAZ513-160000-

Olympics-

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing level near

4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 27 35 / 0 10 10

WAZ567-160000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 27 36 / 10 30 10

WAZ568-160000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. West wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 29 35 / 40 30 50

Stevens Pass 32 28 33 / 20 40 40

WAZ569-160000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

332 AM PST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Freezing level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

