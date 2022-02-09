WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022 _____ 619 FPUS56 KSEW 091030 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-100000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 51 41 52 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ559-100000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 51 40 50 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ507-100000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 49 42 50 \/ 10 0 0 Everett 48 41 49 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ509-100000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 53 41 53 \/ 10 0 0 Tacoma 51 40 51 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ556-100000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 51 42 52 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ555-100000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 51 42 52 \/ 20 10 0 Enumclaw 52 39 52 \/ 20 0 0 North Bend 53 41 54 \/ 20 10 0 $$ WAZ503-100000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 41 48 \/ 10 10 0 Sumas 46 41 47 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ506-100000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 48 42 48 \/ 10 0 0 Mount Vernon 50 42 50 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ001-100000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 47 40 48 \/ 10 10 0 Eastsound 45 41 46 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ510-100000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 41 50 \/ 10 0 0 Port Townsend 48 42 48 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ511-100000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 51 38 51 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ504-100000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 52 40 51 \/ 10 0 0 Olympia 53 39 52 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ512-100000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows near 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-100000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 50 39 50 \/ 10 0 0 Sequim 49 39 50 \/ 10 0 0 $$ WAZ515-100000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 49 42 49 \/ 20 10 0 $$ WAZ517-100000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 52 44 52 \/ 20 10 0 $$ WAZ516-100000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 51 39 51 \/ 20 10 0 $$ WAZ513-100000- Olympics- 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 43 35 44 \/ 20 10 0 $$ WAZ567-100000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 39 34 39 \/ 10 10 0 $$ WAZ568-100000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 7500 feet. Freezing level near 10500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 41 33 44 \/ 30 10 0 Stevens Pass 39 33 41 \/ 30 0 0 $$ WAZ569-100000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 229 AM PST Wed Feb 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet in the evening. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather