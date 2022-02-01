WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

_____

838 FPUS56 KSEW 011015

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-020000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 42 31 41 / 30 10 40

$$

WAZ559-020000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 41 31 40 / 20 10 40

$$

WAZ507-020000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs

near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 41 32 40 / 40 10 30

Everett 39 29 39 / 40 10 30

$$

WAZ509-020000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 43 30 42 / 30 20 40

Tacoma 43 30 41 / 20 20 40

$$

WAZ556-020000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance

of rain until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 41 31 41 / 40 10 30

$$

WAZ555-020000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 38 27 40 / 60 10 50

Enumclaw 38 27 39 / 30 10 40

North Bend 39 28 40 / 50 10 40

$$

WAZ503-020000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

300 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 40 28 39 / 20 10 40

Sumas 38 26 36 / 30 10 50

$$

WAZ506-020000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. A slight chance

of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 400 feet

increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 41 32 40 / 30 10 40

Mount Vernon 41 30 40 / 40 10 30

$$

WAZ001-020000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 500 feet

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 41 32 41 / 20 10 50

Eastsound 40 32 39 / 20 10 50

$$

WAZ510-020000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 43 33 42 / 30 10 40

Port Townsend 42 34 40 / 20 10 30

$$

WAZ511-020000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 44 30 40 / 20 10 50

$$

WAZ504-020000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of snow in the morning. A chance of snow early in the afternoon.

A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 44 33 42 / 30 20 40

Olympia 46 31 43 / 20 20 40

$$

WAZ512-020000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows

near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-020000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near sea level. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 43 32 41 / 10 20 50

Sequim 42 30 41 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ515-020000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet.

No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 43 33 42 / 10 20 70

$$

WAZ517-020000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance

of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 35 44 / 30 20 50

$$

WAZ516-020000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 200 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 32 43 / 20 20 70

$$

WAZ513-020000-

Olympics-

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy late in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 26 18 28 / 10 10 40

$$

WAZ567-020000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 26 14 25 / 30 0 40

$$

WAZ568-020000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance

of snow through the day. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 20s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow until early

morning, then partly cloudy in the morning. Northwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. East wind in the passes to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

1000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 27 16 28 / 50 20 30

Stevens Pass 24 12 25 / 50 20 30

$$

WAZ569-020000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

214 AM PST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Partly cloudy in the morning. Snow level near

1000 feet in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather