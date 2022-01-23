WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022

_____

115 FPUS56 KSEW 231049

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-240000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 35 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-240000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 33 45 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-240000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 35 45 / 0 0 0

Everett 45 34 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-240000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 33 47 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 47 32 45 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-240000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 35 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-240000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph. Near gaps in the

terrain, north wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph near gaps in the terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 55 37 52 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 52 35 49 / 0 0 0

North Bend 55 37 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-240000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 33 44 / 0 0 0

Sumas 45 32 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-240000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 44 35 43 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 46 33 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-240000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 43 35 42 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 41 35 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-240000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 45 35 45 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 45 37 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-240000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Lows

in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 32 45 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-240000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 49 32 48 / 0 0 0

Olympia 48 31 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-240000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

50. East wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-240000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 35 47 / 0 0 0

Sequim 47 34 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-240000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 37 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-240000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 36 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-240000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of dense fog after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 34 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-240000-

Olympics-

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 32 39 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-240000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 27 39 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-240000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. North

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 40. North wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Northeast wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the upper 30s. Northeast wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 28 41 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 43 26 38 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-240000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

248 AM PST Sun Jan 23 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

$$

_____

