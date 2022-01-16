WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 15, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 46 38 49 / 10 0 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of dense

fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog early in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 37 48 / 10 10 20

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog early in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 39 48 / 10 0 20

Everett 45 37 47 / 10 10 20

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning.

Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind

around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 39 52 / 10 0 10

Tacoma 46 37 51 / 10 0 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 39 50 / 10 10 20

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Patchy dense fog early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 42 52 / 10 10 20

Enumclaw 49 40 52 / 10 0 20

North Bend 51 41 52 / 10 10 20

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. East wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 39 46 / 20 10 40

Sumas 44 38 44 / 20 20 50

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. South wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 46 39 47 / 20 10 30

Mount Vernon 47 39 49 / 10 10 20

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 38 46 / 20 10 30

Eastsound 43 40 45 / 20 10 40

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. South wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 40 49 / 20 10 20

Port Townsend 46 40 48 / 20 10 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the morning, then patchy dense fog early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 37 49 / 10 0 10

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in

the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 38 51 / 0 0 20

Olympia 48 37 51 / 10 0 20

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of

fog in the morning. Patchy dense fog early in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

dense fog late in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 39 49 / 20 10 30

Sequim 48 39 49 / 20 10 20

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 41 48 / 10 10 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

late in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 40 50 / 0 0 30

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle

in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 40 48 / 10 10 60

Olympics-

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning.

Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 33 37 / 20 10 30

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 36 33 36 / 20 20 40

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog late in the morning.

Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near

40. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Light wind in the passes

becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southwest wind in

the passes to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

30s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 33 40 / 10 0 10

Stevens Pass 37 31 38 / 10 10 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

207 AM PST Sun Jan 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

