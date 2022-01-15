WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 14, 2022

_____

523 FPUS56 KSEW 151056

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-160000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 38 47 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ559-160000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near

40. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 38 46 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ507-160000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 39 46 / 0 0 0

Everett 47 38 45 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-160000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 38 49 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 48 37 47 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-160000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

near 50. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. Light

wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 38 48 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-160000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. East wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 51 38 51 / 10 10 0

Enumclaw 49 36 49 / 0 0 0

North Bend 51 37 51 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ503-160000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning

and early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 37 45 / 20 10 10

Sumas 46 35 44 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ506-160000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the late morning

and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 39 45 / 20 10 0

Mount Vernon 50 38 47 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ001-160000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows near

40. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog late in

the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 38 45 / 10 10 0

Eastsound 45 39 43 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-160000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 40 47 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 48 40 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-160000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then

patchy dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 38 47 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ504-160000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy

dense fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 39 48 / 0 0 0

Olympia 49 38 48 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ512-160000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs near 50. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50.

$$

WAZ514-160000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 38 47 / 0 10 0

Sequim 49 37 47 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ515-160000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Areas

of fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. Light

wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 48 39 46 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ517-160000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 41 50 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ516-160000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 49 37 49 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ513-160000-

Olympics-

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 35 29 37 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ567-160000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 28 37 / 20 10 10

$$

WAZ568-160000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog late in the morning.

Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog late in the evening. Freezing level near

7500 feet. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 40. East wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 29 40 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 35 26 37 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ569-160000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

255 AM PST Sat Jan 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near

9000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

$$

_____

