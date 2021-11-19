WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021 _____ 014 FPUS56 KSEW 191049 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Saturday. WAZ558-200000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 47 39 48 \/ 60 10 10 $$ WAZ559-200000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 46 36 47 \/ 40 10 10 $$ WAZ507-200000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 47 40 48 \/ 30 10 20 Everett 46 39 47 \/ 30 20 20 $$ WAZ509-200000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 48 39 50 \/ 70 10 10 Tacoma 47 38 49 \/ 60 10 10 $$ WAZ556-200000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 40 49 \/ 60 10 20 $$ WAZ555-200000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 47 38 48 \/ 70 30 30 Enumclaw 45 38 47 \/ 80 10 10 North Bend 47 38 49 \/ 70 20 20 $$ WAZ503-200000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 47 39 48 \/ 10 20 30 Sumas 46 37 47 \/ 10 30 40 $$ WAZ506-200000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 48 40 49 \/ 10 20 30 Mount Vernon 48 39 49 \/ 10 20 30 $$ WAZ001-200000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 49 39 50 \/ 10 10 20 Eastsound 47 41 48 \/ 10 20 30 $$ WAZ510-200000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 41 51 \/ 10 10 20 Port Townsend 48 39 49 \/ 20 10 10 $$ WAZ511-200000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North part, north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. South part, southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 48 36 49 \/ 40 10 10 $$ WAZ504-200000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 50 38 50 \/ 60 10 10 Olympia 49 37 50 \/ 60 10 10 $$ WAZ512-200000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs near 50. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-200000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 38 49 \/ 20 10 10 Sequim 48 36 49 \/ 20 10 10 $$ WAZ515-200000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 48 41 49 \/ 0 20 30 $$ WAZ517-200000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 51 43 51 \/ 20 10 10 $$ WAZ516-200000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 50 39 51 \/ 0 20 20 $$ WAZ513-200000- Olympics- 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet after midnight. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 32 24 31 \/ 20 0 10 $$ WAZ567-200000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 26 31 \/ 20 30 30 $$ WAZ568-200000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 35 27 35 \/ 80 10 20 Stevens Pass 31 24 30 \/ 70 20 30 $$ WAZ569-200000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 248 AM PST Fri Nov 19 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing to 10000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. $$