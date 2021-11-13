WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 12, 2021

_____

393 FPUS56 KSEW 131117

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-140000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 46 58 / 30 90 70

$$

WAZ559-140000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 49 43 56 / 40 100 70

$$

WAZ507-140000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch

to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 46 58 / 40 90 70

Everett 50 45 57 / 50 90 60

$$

WAZ509-140000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 54 47 60 / 30 90 70

Tacoma 53 46 59 / 30 90 70

$$

WAZ556-140000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 47 59 / 30 90 70

$$

WAZ555-140000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 54 44 60 / 50 100 90

Enumclaw 53 45 59 / 30 100 70

North Bend 54 45 61 / 30 100 80

$$

WAZ503-140000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph decreasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 52 44 57 / 70 100 90

Sumas 50 42 57 / 80 100 100

$$

WAZ506-140000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 44 57 / 70 100 80

Mount Vernon 53 45 59 / 70 100 80

$$

WAZ001-140000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 51 42 57 / 70 100 80

Eastsound 50 44 55 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ510-140000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain until early morning, then rain likely in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 53 46 59 / 60 100 70

Port Townsend 51 43 57 / 50 90 50

$$

WAZ511-140000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 40s. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.

South part, north wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 50 43 57 / 40 100 70

$$

WAZ504-140000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 54 48 60 / 30 90 70

Olympia 52 45 59 / 30 90 60

$$

WAZ512-140000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

$$

WAZ514-140000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 41 58 / 60 100 70

Sequim 52 40 59 / 50 100 60

$$

WAZ515-140000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southwest after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 43 57 / 80 100 100

$$

WAZ517-140000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 48 58 / 50 100 80

$$

WAZ516-140000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming

south after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 54 44 58 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ513-140000-

Olympics-

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of

rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and snow likely

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts one

to three inches possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts

one to three inches possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 30 42 / 70 100 90

$$

WAZ567-140000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to

9000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 4 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 11 inches.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rain

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 31 42 / 80 100 100

$$

WAZ568-140000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 40. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to

10000 feet after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Southeast wind in the passes

around 10 mph becoming west after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Southwest wind in

the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Southwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 42 35 50 / 20 100 90

Stevens Pass 38 31 45 / 30 100 90

$$

WAZ569-140000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

315 AM PST Sat Nov 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather