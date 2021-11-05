WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 4, 2021

665 FPUS56 KSEW 050944

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-052300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to south 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 52 41 49 / 100 60 80

$$

WAZ559-052300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 51 39 46 / 100 70 90

$$

WAZ507-052300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 41 48 / 100 50 80

Everett 51 40 47 / 100 50 80

$$

WAZ509-052300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 53 41 50 / 100 60 80

Tacoma 53 40 48 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ556-052300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 42 49 / 100 60 80

$$

WAZ555-052300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind around 10 mph with

gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 53 40 49 / 100 50 90

Enumclaw 51 39 48 / 100 60 80

North Bend 53 39 50 / 100 60 80

$$

WAZ503-052300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain

in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southeast 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 41 49 / 100 50 80

Sumas 51 39 48 / 100 50 80

$$

WAZ506-052300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 53 42 50 / 90 50 70

Mount Vernon 54 41 51 / 100 50 70

$$

WAZ001-052300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain late

in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 40 51 / 90 60 70

Eastsound 52 42 48 / 90 60 70

$$

WAZ510-052300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then partly sunny

with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 42 51 / 90 50 70

Port Townsend 53 40 48 / 90 50 70

$$

WAZ511-052300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 51 39 47 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ504-052300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 53 41 49 / 100 80 80

Olympia 53 39 49 / 100 70 90

$$

WAZ512-052300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph with gusts to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-052300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 38 48 / 100 50 80

Sequim 53 37 49 / 90 50 70

$$

WAZ515-052300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 40 48 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ517-052300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 53 44 50 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ516-052300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast

wind 15 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 39 50 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ513-052300-

Olympics-

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms through the day. Snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 4 to

6 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 5 to

11 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers, snow showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 27 31 / 90 70 90

$$

WAZ567-052300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow

accumulation 10 to 21 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 34 28 31 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ568-052300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon, Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Southwest wind

in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light, Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to

6 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Southeast wind

in the passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the

passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 40 29 38 / 80 60 80

Stevens Pass 35 26 33 / 90 60 80

$$

WAZ569-052300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

242 AM PDT Fri Nov 5 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Total snow accumulation 8 to

20 inches.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

$$

