WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-182300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming south with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 42 61 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ559-182300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 55 40 61 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ507-182300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind around

10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 55 43 60 / 10 0 0

Everett 54 42 60 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-182300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 41 63 / 10 0 0

Tacoma 56 39 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-182300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs near 60. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 56 42 63 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ555-182300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 56 43 67 / 10 0 0

Enumclaw 54 40 63 / 10 0 0

North Bend 56 41 67 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ503-182300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast wind

around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 55 43 61 / 0 0 0

Sumas 56 42 63 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ506-182300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 44 60 / 10 0 0

Mount Vernon 57 43 64 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ001-182300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east

around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 42 59 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 53 44 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-182300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind around

10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 43 59 / 10 0 0

Port Townsend 54 42 59 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-182300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 38 61 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ504-182300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 37 63 / 0 0 0

Olympia 58 36 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-182300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-182300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 40 55 / 0 0 0

Sequim 55 38 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-182300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 53 42 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-182300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 56 43 61 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-182300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind

20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 39 63 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ513-182300-

Olympics-

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers, snow and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 31 45 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-182300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 35 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-182300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. East wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 40s. Southeast wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 46 34 56 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 42 33 48 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-182300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

259 AM PDT Mon Oct 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

$$

_____

