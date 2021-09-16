WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 _____ 928 FPUS56 KSEW 161011 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-162300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 67 53 65 \/ 0 20 60 $$ WAZ559-162300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 66 50 62 \/ 0 20 80 $$ WAZ507-162300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 64 52 63 \/ 0 20 70 Everett 64 52 62 \/ 0 20 70 $$ WAZ509-162300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 69 52 68 \/ 0 10 60 Tacoma 68 51 67 \/ 0 10 60 $$ WAZ556-162300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 67 52 65 \/ 0 20 60 $$ WAZ555-162300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 69 51 65 \/ 0 10 80 Enumclaw 67 50 67 \/ 0 10 60 North Bend 69 50 66 \/ 0 10 70 $$ WAZ503-162300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Very windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 65 50 62 \/ 0 20 90 Sumas 67 49 61 \/ 0 20 90 $$ WAZ506-162300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 64 51 64 \/ 0 20 80 Mount Vernon 68 51 66 \/ 0 20 80 $$ WAZ001-162300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 65 49 63 \/ 0 30 80 Eastsound 62 52 61 \/ 0 30 80 $$ WAZ510-162300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 63 50 64 \/ 0 20 70 Port Townsend 63 49 63 \/ 0 20 60 $$ WAZ511-162300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. North part, gusts to 40 mph. South part, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 69 49 65 \/ 0 20 80 $$ WAZ504-162300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 70 49 68 \/ 0 10 50 Olympia 70 48 67 \/ 0 10 60 $$ WAZ512-162300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ WAZ514-162300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 61 48 61 \/ 0 30 80 Sequim 63 47 64 \/ 0 30 70 $$ WAZ515-162300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 61 48 60 \/ 0 50 100 $$ WAZ517-162300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 64 51 62 \/ 0 30 80 $$ WAZ516-162300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 62 47 62 \/ 0 60 100 $$ WAZ513-162300- Olympics- 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain. Snow level near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 50 38 50 \/ 0 40 90 $$ WAZ567-162300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet increasing to 10500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8500 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 51 39 47 \/ 0 20 100 $$ WAZ568-162300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. No snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 59 43 55 \/ 0 10 70 Stevens Pass 54 41 50 \/ 0 10 80 $$ WAZ569-162300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 310 AM PDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .FRIDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather