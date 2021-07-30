WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 29, 2021

303 FPUS56 KSEW 301050

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-302300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 92 66 90 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-302300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. East wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 93 62 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-302300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 88 61 86 / 0 0 0

Everett 85 62 83 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-302300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 91 66 89 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 92 65 90 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-302300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind around

10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 92 66 92 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-302300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 94 65 91 / 10 10 0

Enumclaw 91 65 91 / 10 20 0

North Bend 91 64 92 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ503-302300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West wind

to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows near 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 87 61 85 / 0 0 0

Sumas 95 63 90 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-302300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 69 59 67 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 83 60 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-302300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 85 57 83 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 76 60 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-302300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 58 68 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 70 58 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-302300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 93 62 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-302300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 94 62 91 / 0 0 0

Olympia 94 61 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-302300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-302300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 79 57 77 / 0 0 0

Sequim 79 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-302300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 71 57 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-302300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 77 59 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-302300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 77 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-302300-

Olympics-

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 72 62 70 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ567-302300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 82 65 80 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ568-302300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Snow level near 13500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind

in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 13500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 13500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 70s. Light

wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 82 63 80 / 10 20 0

Stevens Pass 86 65 84 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ569-302300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

349 AM PDT Fri Jul 30 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 13000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Snow level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet.

$$

