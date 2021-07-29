WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

_____

346 FPUS56 KSEW 291058

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

357 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-292300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 90 61 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-292300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 89 58 91 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-292300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 87 59 89 / 0 0 0

Everett 83 59 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-292300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 89 61 90 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 90 60 90 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-292300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North wind around 10 mph becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. North wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

North wind around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 90 61 90 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-292300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 88 62 95 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 87 61 89 / 0 0 0

North Bend 86 61 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-292300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 84 58 84 / 0 0 0

Sumas 88 60 96 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-292300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 66 55 67 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 81 57 85 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-292300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 82 54 84 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 75 60 74 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-292300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 55 71 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 68 56 73 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-292300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph

north part.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 91 58 93 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-292300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 90 59 93 / 0 0 0

Olympia 90 56 93 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-292300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 60. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-292300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 77 57 80 / 0 0 0

Sequim 76 58 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-292300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 56 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-292300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 80 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-292300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 78 54 82 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-292300-

Olympics-

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 75 57 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-292300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 13000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 84 59 94 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-292300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Light wind in

the passes.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 90s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

13000 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming north to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 90s. Light wind in the

passes becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 84 59 97 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 81 60 93 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-292300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

358 AM PDT Thu Jul 29 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Snow level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

13500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Snow level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

$$

_____

