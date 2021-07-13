WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021

_____

383 FPUS56 KSEW 130959

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-132300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 83 57 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-132300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 83 55 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-132300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 79 55 75 / 0 0 0

Everett 78 55 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-132300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 84 56 78 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 83 55 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-132300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 83 57 78 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-132300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 84 56 80 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 82 54 77 / 0 0 0

North Bend 86 55 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-132300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 76 55 73 / 0 0 0

Sumas 83 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-132300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 75 53 71 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 80 53 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-132300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 77 51 74 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 74 56 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-132300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 67 53 66 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 72 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-132300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 81 53 75 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-132300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 80 54 73 / 0 0 0

Olympia 83 52 76 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-132300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West

wind around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ514-132300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 53 67 / 0 0 0

Sequim 73 52 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-132300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 52 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-132300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 56 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-132300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 52 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-132300-

Olympics-

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 70 52 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-132300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 72 52 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-132300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 79 50 75 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 76 51 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-132300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

258 AM PDT Tue Jul 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather