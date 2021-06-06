WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021 _____ 782 FPUS56 KSEW 062207 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. WAZ558-071100- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 46 64 48 67 / 90 30 30 70 $$ WAZ559-071100- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 42 63 45 66 / 90 30 20 60 $$ WAZ507-071100- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 63 48 65 / 90 40 20 60 Everett 45 62 46 65 / 90 40 20 60 $$ WAZ509-071100- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 46 64 46 67 / 100 20 20 70 Tacoma 44 63 45 66 / 90 20 20 60 $$ WAZ556-071100- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 46 65 48 67 / 100 30 20 60 $$ WAZ555-071100- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 44 65 46 67 / 100 40 20 60 Enumclaw 42 62 44 64 / 100 30 30 70 North Bend 43 65 45 68 / 100 40 20 60 $$ WAZ503-071100- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 46 63 46 65 / 90 30 10 40 Sumas 44 64 45 67 / 90 40 20 50 $$ WAZ506-071100- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 46 62 47 63 / 90 30 20 60 Mount Vernon 46 65 46 67 / 90 30 20 50 $$ WAZ001-071100- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 43 63 45 66 / 90 20 30 60 Eastsound 47 61 48 63 / 90 30 20 60 $$ WAZ510-071100- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 46 61 47 61 / 90 20 20 60 Port Townsend 43 61 45 61 / 90 30 30 60 $$ WAZ511-071100- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 42 63 43 66 / 90 30 20 60 $$ WAZ504-071100- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 44 62 44 65 / 90 30 20 60 Olympia 42 63 42 67 / 90 20 20 60 $$ WAZ512-071100- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain late in the night. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70. $$ WAZ514-071100- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 43 59 45 59 / 80 30 20 50 Sequim 41 60 44 61 / 80 30 20 40 $$ WAZ515-071100- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain late in the night. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 43 56 45 58 / 80 30 30 60 $$ WAZ517-071100- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 45 59 47 60 / 90 30 20 50 $$ WAZ516-071100- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 41 60 43 61 / 80 20 30 50 $$ WAZ513-071100- Olympics- 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 28 42 34 44 / 70 20 10 40 $$ WAZ567-071100- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 45 35 49 / 90 40 10 50 $$ WAZ568-071100- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 32 53 35 55 / 90 30 20 60 Stevens Pass 32 49 34 52 / 90 30 10 40 $$ WAZ569-071100- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 306 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021 .TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

$$

_____