WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021 _____ 539 FPUS56 KSEW 110939 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. WAZ558-112300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 69 50 71 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ559-112300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 68 47 69 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ507-112300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 64 49 65 / 0 10 10 Everett 64 49 65 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ509-112300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near 70. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 70 48 72 / 0 10 0 Tacoma 69 48 71 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ556-112300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 69 49 71 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ555-112300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 71 49 72 / 0 10 20 Enumclaw 69 47 70 / 0 10 0 North Bend 71 48 72 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ503-112300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 65 48 65 / 0 20 20 Sumas 69 48 67 / 0 20 30 $$ WAZ506-112300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy late in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 62 48 62 / 0 20 20 Mount Vernon 67 48 68 / 0 20 20 $$ WAZ001-112300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 64 47 62 / 0 20 20 Eastsound 60 48 59 / 0 20 20 $$ WAZ510-112300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 61 48 61 / 0 20 20 Port Townsend 61 46 60 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ511-112300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 71 46 72 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ504-112300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 71 45 73 / 0 0 0 Olympia 71 45 73 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ512-112300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. $$ WAZ514-112300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 61 47 61 / 0 10 10 Sequim 64 46 62 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ515-112300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 59 47 58 / 10 20 20 $$ WAZ517-112300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 62 48 63 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ516-112300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy late in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 61 46 60 / 10 20 10 $$ WAZ513-112300- Olympics- 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 51 40 50 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ567-112300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 54 41 50 / 0 20 30 $$ WAZ568-112300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 6500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 61 39 61 / 0 10 10 Stevens Pass 58 38 57 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ569-112300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 238 AM PDT Tue May 11 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. $$