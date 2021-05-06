WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021 _____ 560 FPUS56 KSEW 061025 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-062300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely late in the morning. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 67 44 58 / 80 50 80 $$ WAZ559-062300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 64 40 57 / 70 60 70 $$ WAZ507-062300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 65 44 56 / 60 80 70 Everett 65 44 55 / 60 80 70 $$ WAZ509-062300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 69 44 59 / 70 60 70 Tacoma 67 42 58 / 70 60 70 $$ WAZ556-062300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 68 45 57 / 80 60 80 $$ WAZ555-062300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 70 43 57 / 70 80 80 Enumclaw 68 41 54 / 70 60 80 North Bend 70 42 57 / 70 70 80 $$ WAZ503-062300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 66 44 57 / 60 80 50 Sumas 69 43 56 / 60 90 50 $$ WAZ506-062300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then showers in the late evening and early morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 64 43 56 / 60 80 50 Mount Vernon 69 43 57 / 50 80 50 $$ WAZ001-062300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 63 41 57 / 60 60 50 Eastsound 61 44 55 / 60 60 50 $$ WAZ510-062300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 63 44 56 / 50 80 60 Port Townsend 63 41 54 / 40 70 50 $$ WAZ511-062300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 64 40 59 / 80 70 50 $$ WAZ504-062300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 65 41 58 / 80 70 60 Olympia 65 39 59 / 80 60 50 $$ WAZ512-062300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers until early morning, then showers likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ514-062300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 60 41 54 / 70 70 70 Sequim 64 40 56 / 50 70 60 $$ WAZ515-062300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain at times early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers in the late evening and early morning. Rain showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 57 41 52 / 90 80 80 $$ WAZ517-062300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Showers in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 57 44 54 / 90 80 70 $$ WAZ516-062300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain at times early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 57 40 54 / 100 90 80 $$ WAZ513-062300- Olympics- 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 49 27 38 / 60 50 50 $$ WAZ567-062300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Rain showers. Snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 53 31 37 / 40 100 70 $$ WAZ568-062300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Freezing level near 11000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures around 60. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 60 33 43 / 50 70 70 Stevens Pass 59 31 40 / 30 70 60 $$ WAZ569-062300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 324 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Freezing level near 10500 feet in the morning. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow showers. A chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY...Showers likely through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 7 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 3500 feet in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

$$

_____