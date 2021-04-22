WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

_____

160 FPUS56 KSEW 221014

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-222300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 64 47 61 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ559-222300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 43 59 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ507-222300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 47 60 / 0 0 10

Everett 61 45 60 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ509-222300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 44 62 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 63 44 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-222300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 64 46 62 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ555-222300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 46 64 / 10 10 10

Enumclaw 62 42 60 / 0 0 0

North Bend 64 44 63 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ503-222300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 63 44 59 / 0 0 10

Sumas 66 45 60 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ506-222300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 60 46 58 / 0 0 10

Mount Vernon 64 46 62 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ001-222300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 60 43 57 / 0 0 10

Eastsound 57 45 54 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ510-222300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 59 45 58 / 0 0 10

Port Townsend 58 43 57 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ511-222300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 64 43 58 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ504-222300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 62 42 60 / 0 0 0

Olympia 64 40 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-222300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

WAZ514-222300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 59 43 56 / 0 0 10

Sequim 61 42 58 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ515-222300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 59 44 54 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ517-222300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 57 46 54 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ516-222300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 61 42 54 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ513-222300-

Olympics-

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near

4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 47 35 42 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ567-222300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 50 35 44 / 0 0 20

$$

WAZ568-222300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the lower 50s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 35 53 / 10 0 10

Stevens Pass 50 35 50 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ569-222300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

313 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

$$

_____

