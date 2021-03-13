WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

370 FPUS56 KSEW 131021

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-140000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 42 55 / 0 0 50

$$

WAZ559-140000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 40 52 / 0 10 60

$$

WAZ507-140000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 43 54 / 0 0 50

Everett 57 41 53 / 0 0 50

$$

WAZ509-140000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 40 56 / 0 0 50

Tacoma 60 39 54 / 0 0 60

$$

WAZ556-140000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 42 55 / 0 0 50

$$

WAZ555-140000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 43 58 / 0 0 50

Enumclaw 60 40 55 / 0 0 50

North Bend 61 41 57 / 0 0 50

$$

WAZ503-140000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 57 44 54 / 0 10 50

Sumas 58 42 54 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ506-140000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 55 44 53 / 0 10 50

Mount Vernon 60 45 56 / 0 10 40

$$

WAZ001-140000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 53 41 51 / 0 10 50

Eastsound 50 43 50 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ510-140000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 44 54 / 0 10 50

Port Townsend 55 43 52 / 0 10 50

$$

WAZ511-140000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 59 40 52 / 0 10 70

$$

WAZ504-140000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 40 53 / 0 10 60

Olympia 59 37 53 / 0 10 60

$$

WAZ512-140000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind

around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-140000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to

light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 52 39 51 / 0 20 60

Sequim 55 39 53 / 0 10 60

$$

WAZ515-140000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

near 40. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest after

midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 41 48 / 0 50 70

$$

WAZ517-140000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 42 50 / 0 20 70

$$

WAZ516-140000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 40 49 / 0 50 70

$$

WAZ513-140000-

Olympics-

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near 6500 feet

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 40 28 36 / 0 20 60

$$

WAZ567-140000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near 4000 feet

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 34 42 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ568-140000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Freezing level near

6500 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the upper 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 32 44 / 0 0 40

Stevens Pass 46 29 42 / 0 0 40

$$

WAZ569-140000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

220 AM PST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

$$

